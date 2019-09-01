'BJP, Bajrang Dal ISI se paisa le rahe hai': Digvijaya Singh in shocking statement

Headlines

From Tata, L&T to Godrej Aerospace: Companies that helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 success

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Tata, L&T to Godrej Aerospace: Companies that helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 success

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Bollywood actresses who are trained Kathak dancers

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeIndia

India

'BJP, Bajrang Dal ISI se paisa le rahe hai': Digvijaya Singh in shocking statement

"Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is known for his controversial statements has once again upped the ante against the ruling party at the Centre and said that BJP is taking money from Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

"Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said. 

He also said, "And I must tell one more thing that more than Muslims, non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI and this should be understood."

Known for his severe criticism against the BJP, Digvijaya Singh had earlier hit out at the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and said, "it will further escalate the problems in the Valley. The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate the problems."

"Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?” Singh said.

“Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government,” he previously added.

Though the Congress party did not support the government on the Article 370 move but many of its leaders had voiced their support for the abrogation of Article 370 including Jyotiraditya Scindia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Govt school teacher spreads joy dancing to 'Taal Se Taal' with enthusiastic students, watch

Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation is officially titled Jaane Jaan, release date out

Dulquer Salmaan reveals why he produced King of Kotha: 'You need to draw people to theatres...'

Meet engineer-turned-CEO who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 1,43,000 crore company

Fixed deposits (FDs) vs. recurring deposits (RDs): Which is the right investment choice for you? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE