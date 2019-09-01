'BJP, Bajrang Dal ISI se paisa le rahe hai': Digvijaya Singh in shocking statement

"Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is known for his controversial statements has once again upped the ante against the ruling party at the Centre and said that BJP is taking money from Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

He also said, "And I must tell one more thing that more than Muslims, non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI and this should be understood."

Known for his severe criticism against the BJP, Digvijaya Singh had earlier hit out at the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and said, "it will further escalate the problems in the Valley. The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate the problems."

"Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?” Singh said.

“Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government,” he previously added.

Though the Congress party did not support the government on the Article 370 move but many of its leaders had voiced their support for the abrogation of Article 370 including Jyotiraditya Scindia.