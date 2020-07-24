BJP asks state units to organise events on one year of Article 370 abrogation, implementation of Triple Talaq Act

Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the president of state units to organise events on one-year completion of abrogation of Article 370 and the Triple Talaq Bill becoming an Act.

On the one year anniversary of the momentous occasion when the Centre abrogated Article 370, the BJP state units have been asked to hold a rally to connect to people in their regional languages, and raise awareness about the benefits of the bifurcation of state into two union territories.

The party has also planned a virtual rally at the national level. One national office bearer of the party will attend programmes in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ladakh on August 5, according to a letter written by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Moreover, the party has asked to hold events and tell people about the one-year achievements of the Centre and the respective governments in both Union territories.

BJP asked its state units to hold five video conferences in big states and two in other states to engage in dialogue with intellectuals, social workers, and other learned people.

"Connect with 50 learned people and social workers in each district and discuss development works done in their states with them," read the letter.

A press conference in the capital of all states is also planned on August 3 in this regard.

The party will run the #EkBharatEkatmaBharat campaign from July 28 to August 3.

On August 5, the Centre made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

The new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, and freedom fighter.

Moreover, BJP has also asked its women wing and minority wing to interact with Muslim women on the abolition of triple talaq.

The party also directed state units to interact with at least 100 Muslim intellectual women.

On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant `triple talaq` among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President`s approval, the Bill has become an Act.

(With ANI inputs)