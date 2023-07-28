Headlines

BJP asks opposition to resist 'aggravating situation' in Manipur

Ravi Shankar Prasad said opposition MPs are creating tension in Parliament by continuously disrupting its proceedings and "running away" from a debate on the issue despite the government expressing its willingness for it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

The BJP asked the opposition parties on Friday to desist from aggravating the situation in Manipur while accusing it of seeking to create tension in the state after doing so in Parliament.

While former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he has no objection to opposition leaders visiting the violence-hit state but they should not aggravate the situation there, another BJP MP Ravi Kishan, also an actor, took a jibe at them, saying they should also visit Pakistan and China where there is a lot of demand for them.

Prasad said opposition MPs are creating tension in Parliament by continuously disrupting its proceedings and "running away" from a debate on the issue despite the government expressing its willingness for it, he said.

They want to create similar tension in the state but should know its sensitivity, he added.

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said opposition leaders are merely doing a "drama". "They are running away from discussing the issue in Parliament and are trying to take mileage from the situation," he said.

A delegation of 20 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA will visit Manipur over the weekend to assess the ground situation and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a resolution to the problems in the violence-hit state.

