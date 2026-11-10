FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anthropic launches IPO roadshow: 825 million shares on offer, check price and key details

Anthropic launches IPO roadshow: 825 million shares on offer, check price and ke

Sheikh Hasina return row: Bangladesh says death sentence must be executed if ex-PM comes home

Sheikh Hasina return row: Bangladesh says death sentence must be executed if ex-

From Cannes to New York and London: Anuradha Viswanathan's breakout 2026

From Cannes to New York and London: Anuradha Viswanathan's breakout 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

BJP asks Akhilesh Yadav to 'repent' before Ayodhya visit, SP chief hits back with fresh attack

Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya visit has triggered a fresh political exchange with the BJP targeting the Samajwadi Party chief and the former UP Chief Minister hitting back at the ruling party.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 11:25 PM IST

BJP asks Akhilesh Yadav to 'repent' before Ayodhya visit, SP chief hits back with fresh attack
BJP targets Akhilesh again ahead of his Ayodhya visit. (Pic Credits: X/yadavakhilesh; ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a fresh war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his planned visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple next month. For those unversed, the SP chief is scheduled to visit the Ram Mandir with his family on December 12.

BJP targets Akhilesh Yadav over planned Ayodhya visit

While speaking to the media, UP BJP chief Chaudhary said, ''As for Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi, I believe it is merely a new political ploy. If he were truly feeling remorse, he should have gone on the 6th rather than the 12th. After all, the people of Uttar Pradesh will never forgive the fact that his government opened fire on thousands of unarmed kar sevaks in Ayodhya, taking their lives.''

Meanwhile, he also attacked Akhilesh through a post on X and wrote, ''Those who put on a show of devotion to Ram are now weighing themselves on the scales of appeasement. They're so nervous before going to the temple that they're weighing political gains and losses more than faith.''

In another post, he further targeted the former UP CM and wrote, ''Before bowing your head at the temple’s threshold, take a look in the mirror at your own politics. It was always easy to head to Ayodhya; first, repent for your politics of appeasement.''

Akhilesh raises questions over Ram Temple management

Without naming anyone, Akhilesh also shared a post on X, slamming his critics and wrote, ''Why do they only show up when it’s time tovote. They saymasterand then walk away. Those fakewell-wishers’ bring fire instead of water. When their own people are oppressed, where do they disappear to. They’re callednomadic merchants of politics. They only speak as much as they get paid to.''

Akhilesh also expressed concerns over an alleged decline in the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya, citing 'theft' surrounding the Ram Temple. ''We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining, a trend fueled by the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir, which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city,'' he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya film sees major 40% dip but inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
Scene box office day 5: Suriya film inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India
Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide
Ramayana box office day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 800 crore worldwide
BJP asks Akhilesh Yadav to 'repent' before Ayodhya visit, SP chief hits back with fresh attack
BJP asks Akhilesh Yadav to 'repent' before Ayodhya visit, SP chief hits back
Anthropic launches IPO roadshow: 825 million shares on offer, check price and key details
Anthropic launches IPO roadshow: 825 million shares on offer, check price and ke
Sheikh Hasina return row: Bangladesh says death sentence must be executed if ex-PM comes home
Sheikh Hasina return row: Bangladesh says death sentence must be executed if ex-
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement