BJP asks Akhilesh Yadav to 'repent' before Ayodhya visit, SP chief hits back with fresh attack

Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya visit has triggered a fresh political exchange with the BJP targeting the Samajwadi Party chief and the former UP Chief Minister hitting back at the ruling party.

In a fresh war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his planned visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple next month. For those unversed, the SP chief is scheduled to visit the Ram Mandir with his family on December 12.

BJP targets Akhilesh Yadav over planned Ayodhya visit

While speaking to the media, UP BJP chief Chaudhary said, ''As for Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi, I believe it is merely a new political ploy. If he were truly feeling remorse, he should have gone on the 6th rather than the 12th. After all, the people of Uttar Pradesh will never forgive the fact that his government opened fire on thousands of unarmed kar sevaks in Ayodhya, taking their lives.''

Meanwhile, he also attacked Akhilesh through a post on X and wrote, ''Those who put on a show of devotion to Ram are now weighing themselves on the scales of appeasement. They're so nervous before going to the temple that they're weighing political gains and losses more than faith.''

In another post, he further targeted the former UP CM and wrote, ''Before bowing your head at the temple’s threshold, take a look in the mirror at your own politics. It was always easy to head to Ayodhya; first, repent for your politics of appeasement.''

मंदिर की देहरी पर माथा टेकने से पहले, ज़रा अपनी सियासत का आईना भी देख लीजिए। अयोध्या की जानिब रुख़ करना ताउम्र आसान था, पहले तुष्टिकरण की सियासत से तौबा तो कर लीजिए। November 10, 2026

Akhilesh raises questions over Ram Temple management

Without naming anyone, Akhilesh also shared a post on X, slamming his critics and wrote, ''Why do they only show up when it’s time to ‘vote’. They say ‘master’ and then walk away. Those fake ‘well-wishers’ bring fire instead of water. When their own people are oppressed, where do they disappear to. They’re called ‘nomadic merchants of politics’. They only speak as much as they get paid to.''

वो उड़ते हुए बस ‘इंतख़ाब’ के वक़्त ही क्यों आते हैं जितना कहते हैं ‘आक़ा’ उतना कहकर चले जाते हैं जो नक़ली ‘ख़ैर-ख़्वाह’ आब की जगह आग लाते हैं जब अपनों पर जुल्म होता है तो कहाँ गुम हो जाते हैं ये तो ‘सियासत के ख़ानाबदोश सौदागर’ कहलाते हैं ये तो उसी हिसाब से ही मुँह खोलते हैं जितना पाते हैं — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 10, 2026

Akhilesh also expressed concerns over an alleged decline in the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya, citing 'theft' surrounding the Ram Temple. ''We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining, a trend fueled by the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir, which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city,'' he said.