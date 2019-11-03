BJP announces candidates for bypolls in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced its candidates for the assembly by-polls in West Bengal.

The party's central election committee finalised the names for the bypoll assembly seat in West Bengal, the party said in a statement.

The names declared by BJP include Kamal Chandra Sarkar who will be contesting from Kaliaganj, Joyprakash Majumder will contest from Karimpur and Premchand Jha will be contesting from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats in West Bengal.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the election of BJP's Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Mahua Moitra to their respective Lok Sabha constituencies. TMC's Mahua Moitra was elected from Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat and BJP's Dilip Ghosh was elected from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Also read Congress announces candidates for bypolls to 2 West Bengal assembly seats

Meanwhile, Congress also announced the name of two candidates for the by-elections. The party has selected Dhitashri Roy and Chittaranjan Mondol as their two candidates who will contest from Kaliaganj-SC, and Kharagpur Sardar constituencies respectively. The CPI(M) has entered into a 1:2 seat-sharing deal with the Congress and announced Gholam Rabbi as the candidate for Karimpur seat.

The bypolls are scheduled to take place on November 25 in three seats of West Bengal.