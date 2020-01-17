BJP announces 57 candidates for Delhi assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Delhi has 70 assembly seats.

Here is the first list of BJP for Delhi assembly election:

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of 57 candidates out of 70 for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/eJEYYPm5X3 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

"This is a list of winners. We will form a government with full majority. We are contesting the election on a positive agenda," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said while releasing the list.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats.

Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.