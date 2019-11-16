BJP announces 40 star campaigners for Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Modi, Shah, Nadda on the list

BJP on Saturday announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, party Working President JP Nadda & BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol are in the list.

Amit Shah is likely to begin the campaign for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls and would hold a rally on November 21.

Sources quoted by news agency ANI said that Shah is likely to address more than 20 public rallies and meetings in the state and steer the party's campaign during the five-phased polls.

The BJP is aiming at performing well in the state after the party failed to get score substantial numbers in the recently held Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections.

As per the sources, Shah is expected to address rallies on November 21, November 25, December 2, December 5, December 9, December 14 and December 17.

"He will address two to three public meetings and rallies on a day in Jharkhand," a source said.

PM Modi is likely to hold around eight rallies in the state.

He is expected to address rallies on November 26, November 27, December 3, December 4, December 12 and December 13, December 16 and December 17. "These are tentative dates with us, it may change," a senior party leader said.

The central leadership of the BJP is expected to address over 50 rallies across the state and is expected to highlight welfare initiatives of the Modi government, along with the abrogation on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections in the state are scheduled for November 30.

