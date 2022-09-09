BJP and Congress indulge in ‘t-shirt’ politics: Does Rahul Gandhi’s shirt really cost Rs 41,000?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

With the Congress party’s plans to go forward with the Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen the party’s unity and image ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has chosen Rahul Gandhi’s t-shirt as a new problem for their opposition.

With the padyatra reaching its third day, Rahul Gandhi’s allegedly expensive t-shirt worn during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become the talk of the town and also the brunt of a controversy, after BJP put up a Twitter post revealing the price of the t-shirt.

The BJP attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, was wearing a T-shirt worth Rs 41,257 on Friday.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his outfit during one of the rallies of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP took to Twitter to post the price of the t-shirt along with the caption, “Bharat, dekho (India, watch)”.

Responding to the attack issued by BJP, Congress wrote on Twitter, “Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi Ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do BJP want to discuss this?"

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on September 7, Rahul Gandhi said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

"They (BJP) think they can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED, and IT. The problem is they don’t understand Indian people. Indian people don’t get scared. Not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of the BJP," said the Wayanad MP.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and is set to end in Kashmir. The padyatra is set to last for five months and will cover a distance of 3,570 kilometres – going across 12 states and 20 cities.

(With ANI inputs)

