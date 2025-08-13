BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BJP also shared a purported image of the related voters’ list in a post on X, alleging irregularity. But what does the image feature?

BJP has made a big allegation against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, saying she was registered as a voter in 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen and while still holding Italian citizenship. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has claimed that following a public outcry, Gandhi's name was deleted from the voter list in 1982, only to be added later in January 1983. This time again, the registration was done months before she was granted citizenship in April 1983, Malviya added. His remarks came after the Congress criticised alleged irregularities in the voters’ list and opposed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

BJP gives 'Paper Proof'

Malviya also shared a purported image of the related voters’ list in a post on X, alleging that the irregularity was perhaps the reason why Rahul Gandhi was so keen on 'regularising ineligible and illegal voters' and opposed to the SIR.

"Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Her name first appeared on the rolls in 1980 — three years before she became an Indian citizen and while she still held Italian citizenship," Malviya tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).



Her name first appeared… pic.twitter.com/upl1LM8Xhl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 13, 2025

Congress steps up its campaign against SIR

Congress on Wednesday stepped up its campaign against alleged 'vote chori' by releasing a new video depicting how fake votes were being cast and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asking people to raise their voice and save constitutional institutions from the "clutches of the BJP". Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also shared the minute-long video and said, "Aapke vote ki chori aapke adhikar ki chori, aapki pehchaan ki chori hai." Congress has also launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.