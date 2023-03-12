BJP alleges Swati Maliwal’s sexual assault claim fake, Congress digs up old tweet about her father

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo)

After the shocking revelations made by BJP leader and former actress Khushbu Sundar, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had also come forward with a similar story, saying that she was sexually assaulted by her father at a young age.

Swati Maliwal shared her story of a traumatic past and revealed that she was sexually abused by her father when she was a child and talked about how she would hide under her bed at night to avoid getting beaten up by him.

Raising a question on the sexual assault story shared by Swati Maliwal, both BJP and Congress have come forward to slam the DCW chief, alleging that there might be more to the story. Congress also dug up an old tweet by Maliwal, which talked about her father.

Congress leader Radhika Khera shared the screenshot of an old tweet by Swati Maliwal which spoke about her father, alleging that the revelation of sexual assault was made because of its close timings to the Haryana assembly elections 2023.

डर तो अब दिल्ली की जनता रही है कि किन पाखंडियों पर विश्वास कर के उन्हें दिल्ली सौंपी!



सत्ता का नशा इतना है, छपास की बीमारी इतनी है कि कुछ का कुछ बोल दें।



हरियाणा में चुनाव आने को है क्या इसीलिए स्वाति व उनके पति ने अपने फ़ौजी पिता पर अब आरोप लगाए?



एक एक कर AAP बेनक़ाब! pic.twitter.com/kkDwVYSbjJ — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) March 12, 2023

In the old tweet dates 2016, Swati Maliwal had written, “I am the daughter of an Army man. I have been brought up in the Army. I have been taught to work for the country, to sacrifice my life for the country. I am not afraid of anything.”

Attacking the DCW chief over the tweet, BJP leader Priti Gandhi wrote, “In 2016, Swati Maliwal was a proud daughter of an Army man... and in 2023, her father was a sexual assaulter. Will the real Swati Maliwal please stand up?!?!.”

Former DCW chairperson Barkha Shukla also slammed Maliwal for her recent confessions about sexual abuse. Shukla, while speaking to ANI, said, “I think Swati Maliwal has lost her mental balance. That's why she talks like this. First, she made many serious allegations about her husband, after which she is now accusing her dead father. It is absolutely wrong and extremely shameful.”

