Headlines

'Biggest ever' seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport, pics surface

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning legendary singer, passes away at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: India A and Bangladesh A players involved in on-field scuffle during Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

'Biggest ever' seizure of foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport, pics surface

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning legendary singer, passes away at 96

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

HomeIndia

India

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

BJP alleges politics in Manipur incident, points out crimes in opposition states.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.

Tension mounted in the hills of strife-torn Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur referred to some cases of crime against women registered in Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal and slammed Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and the leaders of other opposition parties accusing them of remaining silent on cases of crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states.

"Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan," Thakur alleged.

On the sacking of a Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, he said that on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked the minister for expressing concern over crimes against women in the state.

Gudha was dismissed because he expressed concern over the increasing cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan and sought a debate on the issue and also called for introspection, Thakur alleged.

"Will Chief Minister Gehlot tender his resignation when his own minister says that the chief minister has lost his Iqbal (authority), when in his home district, a woman is murdered and burnt, and when five km away from his residence a woman is raped and left to die?" he asked.

"This is a question for (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge and Gandhi parivaar leaders," he said and asked if they have "forgotten their responsibility".

Taking on the Trinamool Congress, the Union minister said when it comes to crimes against women, West Bengal is not far behind Rajasthan.

?Mamata (Banerjee) ji I don't know if any 'mamata' (endearment) is left in your heart or not but humanity was shamed when in Howrah's Panchla area, more than 40 goons of TMC paraded a woman naked on the day of panchayat polls and the candidate contesting the election was beaten up, insulted,? he charged.

"Not just this, a video is going viral in which two women are being paraded half-naked in West Bengal's Malda," the minister claimed.

"Where is Mamata Banerjee's 'mamata'? Where is the state government? Why is action not being taken," he asked.

(Source: PTI)

Read more: Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

This South star was assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, now charges over Rs 100 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE