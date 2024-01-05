BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'behaving like fugitive' after AAP chief skips ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday.

BJP and Aam Admi Party are at loggerheads again with the saffron party slamming Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the third summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate and stating that the AAP chief is behaving like a fugitive. "One by one, the scams done by Kejriwal and his party are coming to light.

Today, he is not ready to appear before ED and is behaving like a fugitive. If there is nothing to hide, why is he not appearing before, even after the 3rd summons?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would not bow down to the hooliganism and dictatorship of the BJP. Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a "false summons" to him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has explained to the ED why their summons is illegal adding that his biggest strength and asset is his "honesty."

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Delhi's Chief Minister said, "In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty." Questioning the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi CM said that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

"My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal. I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summons? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago, I was called by CBI. I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he added. Coming down heavily at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah alleged that the only target of the BJP is to "finish" AAP and "arrest" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shah claimed that all the summons served to the Delhi CM by the investigating agency were illegal."It is clear that they (BJP) want to finish Aam Aadmi Party and arrest Arvind Kejriwal before Lok Sabha elections. He is ready to cooperate with the legal process. Till now, all summons served to him are illegal," Shah said.