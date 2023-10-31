BJP, AAP trade barbs after Arvind Kejriwal gets ED summons; Delhi government alleges conspiracy

Headlines

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

Meet India’s highest paid gym trainer, man behind Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh’s fitness; his whopping salary is…

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or title for eighth time

Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says ‘Gaza ceasefire will not happen’, IDF launches operation to free hostages

Meet Virat Kohli fan who owns team with 10 times more value than Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

Meet India’s highest paid gym trainer, man behind Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh’s fitness; his whopping salary is…

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or title for eighth time

9 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Before Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi, Indian actors who tied the knot in Italy

Health benefits of water chestnuts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeIndia

India

BJP, AAP trade barbs after Arvind Kejriwal gets ED summons; Delhi government alleges conspiracy

BJP and AAP engaged in a war of words after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the ED regarding the liquor excise policy case.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Central government wants to break the party by jailing the party's national convenor.

The BJP welcomed the ED summons and said that Kejriwal will now have to explain why the liquor excise policy was changed and who received the seven per cent commission.

Reacting to the ED summons, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Now we have come to know that Chief Minister Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. It makes clear that only motto of the Central government is to finish AAP by any means. And for this they are not leaving any stone unturned as they are registering false cases and to jail Kejriwal and finish the AAP."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi Chief Minister, who calls himself as an "honest person" is being exposed as his misdeeds are coming to the fore.

Sachdeva added that Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning in the alleged liquor policy case for questioning on November 2.

"Even the Supreme Court today dismissed the bail plea of arrested leader Manish Sisodia and it observed that the Rs 338 crore worth money laundering scam has been established. Now Kejriwal and his friends need to tell why were the changes made in the excise policy. Why the commission was increased from five to 12 per cent. Who got the commission of seven per cent and where this amount of the scam went," he said.

The remarks came after the ED summoned Kejriwal for the first time for questioning on November 2. He was earlier questioned by the CBI in the liquor policy case in April this year.

Meanwhile, even the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and S.N.V Bhatti delivered the judgment denying bail to Sisodia in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The apex court has directed that Sisodia's trial should be completed within six to eight months. The bench further added that within three months, if the trial proceeds slowly, Sisodia can file an application for bail again.

Justice Khanna while delivering the judgement said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.

READ | ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Israel bombs Gaza’s biggest hospital: Hamas operation base or safe haven for civilians amid war?

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Ranveer Singh slammed for saying he had 'limited responsibility' over Cirkus' failure: 'If Don 3 fails, his excuse...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE