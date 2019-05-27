BJD Keonjhar candidate Chandrani Murmu becomes youngest ever MP

Chandrani Murmu, 25 years old, who won the Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat (reserved for Scheduled Tribes) on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket is set to become the youngest ever MP the Lok Sabha's history.

She is likely to be sworn in as MP before turning 26 on July 16.

The earlier record was held by Dushyant Chautala, founder of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) who won the Hisar constituency in Haryana in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was 26 years old then.

During the election campaign, Murmu had to face some challenges. As an example, it was alleged that her rivals photoshopped her image to launch a personal assault on her reputation on WhatsApp. The police however, had been quick on the action and arrested the suspects promptly.

Voting happened in Keonjhar in Odisha on April 23 for Phase-3 of the voting.