Bizzare! Steel glass removed from man's rectum inserted by friends at booze party | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In the Ganjam region of Odisha, surgeons from a government-run hospital were able to effectively extract a steel glass from a man's rectum. The glass, which is about 8 cm in diameter and 15 cm long, is thought to have been placed into Krushna Chandra Rout's anus by friends who were intoxicated during a party in Surat, Gujarat, where alcohol use is prohibited, about 10 days ago.

Rout had severe stomach ache, but because of the guilt, he kept it a secret. He was employed at a textile mill in Surat, but instead of receiving treatment there, he opted to go back to his hometown of Balipadar in the Buguda block, about 140 km south of Bhubaneswar.

The 45-year-stomach old's began to swell after the incident, and he hasn't been able to urinate since. Last Friday, his family members took him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city out of concern for his health. Rout did not disclose that the glass was still inside his rectum (sigmoid colon) during the examination, according to Sanjit Nayak, an assistant professor in the surgical department.

Since his situation was critical, we assembled a team of medical professionals to do surgery the same day in order to recover the glass, according to surgery department professor Charan Panda. The surgeons initially attempted to retrieve the glass through the anus.

Subsequently, due to the risk of infection from a potential anus rupture, they chose to perform a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, by colostomy, according to Panda. The removal of the glass took about 2.5 hours. The patient's condition is satisfactory, and the doctor stated he will remain under surveillance for another four to five days.

He was given a colostomy sheet, which will be on him for a few more days so he can urinate. Yet, according to insiders, he is not currently experiencing any issues with his urine, Deccan Herald reported.

READ | US: School shooting rocks Nashville, several injured, three children dead