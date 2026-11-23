According to the regulator, the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits, while further testing by a referral laboratory found polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted sanction to prosecute Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the regulator, the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits, while further testing by a referral laboratory found polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri sample collected from company premises, says FSSAI

FSSAI said in a social media post on Sunday that the sample had been collected from the company's premises for analysis. It also clarified that the product under scrutiny was "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)". The sanction only allows prosecution to begin and should not be treated as proof of guilt by a court.

Why is FSSAI prosecuting Bisleri over packaged water?

The sample picked up by the regulator from Bisleri International's facility did not clear the allowed bromate threshold. Because of this, it was classified as unsafe under the 2006 food safety law. Bisleri disputed the first result, so the sample was forwarded to a referral lab for a second check.

The second check also came back unsafe, this time because cancer-linked PAH compounds were found in it. Together, the two reports pointed to a breach of the law on unsafe food. Acting on them, the regulator gave the green light to prosecute Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the 2006 Act.

FSSAI's crack down on other food companies

In the same post, the regulator said it had cleared prosecution against several other firms as well. The list includes Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery. It has also suspended the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for breaking applicable rules.

Apart from this, the regulator has ordered Asha Confectionery to recall its product. The firm has been asked to pull its pre-packaged chocolate-filled cookies from shelves after they were found unsafe.

According to the regulator, enforcement against food business operators and e-commerce companies has been intensified during the current year. Action has also been taken against makers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.