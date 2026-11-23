After the FSSAI declared a water sample unsafe and approved prosecution over bromate and PAH findings, Bisleri said it continues to follow strict quality controls.

Bisleri on Monday asserted that its packaged drinking water is safe to drink and said water safety continues to be a top priority for the company. The clarification came one day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced it had approved prosecution against Bisleri International after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found to be “unsafe”.

Bisleri claims water safe amid row

The FSSAI said the sample, collected from Bisleri’s premises, did not meet the prescribed bromate limits. Bromate can form during certain disinfection processes. After Bisleri challenged the initial finding, a second laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the regulator added.

What Bisleri said on 'unsafe' water remark?

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

"We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network," the media statement said.

Why is FSSAI prosecuting Bisleri over packaged water?

FSSAI said in a social media post on Sunday that the sample had been collected from the company's premises for analysis. It also clarified that the product under scrutiny was "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)". The sanction only allows prosecution to begin and should not be treated as proof of guilt by a court.

The sample picked up by the regulator from Bisleri International's facility did not clear the allowed bromate threshold. Because of this, it was classified as unsafe under the 2006 food safety law. Bisleri disputed the first result, so the sample was forwarded to a referral lab for a second check.

The second check also came back unsafe, this time because cancer-linked PAH compounds were found in it. Together, the two reports pointed to a breach of the law on unsafe food. Acting on them, the regulator gave the green light to prosecute Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the 2006 Act.

FSSAI's crack down on other food companies

In the same post, the regulator said it had cleared prosecution against several other firms as well. The list includes Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery. It has also suspended the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for breaking applicable rules.

Apart from this, the regulator has ordered Asha Confectionery to recall its product. The firm has been asked to pull its pre-packaged chocolate-filled cookies from shelves after they were found unsafe.

According to the regulator, enforcement against food business operators and e-commerce companies has been intensified during the current year. Action has also been taken against makers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.