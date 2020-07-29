'Birds have landed safely': Five Rafale fighter jets land at IAF airbase in Ambala

The five Rafale fighter jets from France have safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Haryana's Ambala, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed on Wednesday.

"The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF," he said in a tweet.

Water salute will be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Ambala airbase.

India`s new multirole foreign fighter aircraft will join its Air Force fleet today in Ambala.

The last foreign fighters inducted into the Air Force were the Sukhoi-30s from Russia which have now become the mainstay of the Air Force after multiple orders in view of delays in placing orders for new western aircraft.

Once the aircraft lands in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the IAF chief and brief him about their flying and training in France.The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.