Bird Flu spread in Maharashtra: Know symptoms, prevention, who’s at risk

After the terror of Covid-19 pandemic, bird flu has spread across various parts of Maharashtra. Post Thane, the samples from Palghar have tested positive for ‘avian influenza’.

The samples of several birds were sent to a lab to be tested for bird flu after a significant number of poultry was found dead in a few districts. The tests results had then confirmed that the birds were detected with the H5N1 virus, Palghar’s district veterinary officer Dr Prashant Kamble said.

The total number of birds who had died on the farm was not specified but Dr Kamble said that the situation is under control and there is no need to panic, as reported by news agency PTI.

Though the bird flu samples have been detected in multiple districts in Maharashtra, the authorities are urging citizens not to panic as the situation is currently under control.

The main risk factor for humans is possible via direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments, such as live bird markets. Experts claim that slaughtering, defeathering, preparing poultry for consumption and handling carcasses of infected poultry especially in household settings can aggravate risk factors.

Notably, the avian influenza A virus in humans has an incubation period averaging from two to five days and can go up to 17 days.

What are the symptoms of avian influenza?

According to US CDC, the reported signs, and symptoms of avian influenza A virus infections in humans have ranged from mild to severe influenza-like illness.

Fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting.

Severe respiratory illness (e.g., shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, viral pneumonia, respiratory failure)

Neurologic changes (altered mental status, seizures).

Ways to prevent avian influenza

Expert advice states that good hygiene practices can prove effective in keeping avian influenza at bay. Here are some tips –