Bipin Chandra Pal Death anniversary: Here's why he was called a revolutionary

Bipin Chandra Pal Death anniversary

Today is the death anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter Bipin Chandra Pal. In the late 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, the freedom movement in India was beginning to take a shape. The movement was divided into two major factions - the moderates and the extremists.

Bipin Chandra Pal was an extremist and together with Lala Lajpat Rai from Punjab and Bal Gangadhar Tilak from Maharashtra their trio Lal Bal and Pal became very famous. Bipin Chandra Pal is known as the father of revolutionary ideas.

Bipin Chandra Pal was also a well-known name as a teacher, social reformer, speaker, writer and journalist. He was born on November 7, 1858 in Poili village of Sylhet district of erstwhile Bengal, which now is a part of Bangladesh. Bipin's father Ramchandra Pal was a landlord as well as a scholar of Persian language.

Read | Today’s intellectuals have much to learn from the past

Father of revolutionary ideas

Bipin Chandra Pal is also called the father of revolutionary ideas in India. Since childhood, his thoughts were clearly visible and he never shied away from speaking his mind. As candid as he remained in his public life, he was equally forthright and revolutionary in his private life. After the death of his first wife, he married a widow which was a big step in those times.

Violent forms of protest

As soon as he joined the Congress, Bipin Chandra Pal quickly established himself as a big leader. Soon he became friends with Lala Lajpat Rai and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Together, the three adopted the fiercest forms of protest against revolutionary change and soon became famous in the country as Lal Bal Pal.

Poorna Swaraj, Swadeshi movement, boycott and national education became major parts of the country's independence movement, in which the name of Aurobindo Ghosh was also added along with the passage of time.

Read | Jamsetji Tata Death Anniversary: ​​What inspired him to build the iconic Taj Hotels

Emphasis on the spirit of Swadeshi and Nationalism

Bipin Chandra Pal advocated to reduce poverty and unemployment in the country through measures like boycott of indigenous and foreign goods. He emphasised on creating a sense of nationalism among the people of the country through constructive criticism.

His such intentions were clearly visible in his magazines in Bengal Public Opinion, The Independent India, Lahore Tribune, The Hindu Review, The New India, Paridarsak, The Democrat, Bande Mataram, Swaraj, in Bengali.

Popular face of revolution in the country

After 1905, the trio of Lal Bal and Pal became popular throughout the country especially in the protest against the partition of Bengal. Bipin Chandra Pal had already become popular in Bengal. On this occasion, he became a vocal opponent of the British government. With his radical and reformist methods, he kept working to make people aware against the British.

No faith in the British

Bipin Chandra Pal had no faith in the British at all. He believed that the British could not be driven out of the country by methods like request, logic, non-cooperation. Because of this, he did not agree with Mahatma Gandhi and never hesitated to express it. Many times he even openly opposed Gandhiji.

In the last years of his life, he distanced himself from the Congress and chose a solitary life. Throughout his life, he made efforts to eliminate social and economic evils. He laid emphasis on widow remarriage by eliminating casteism. For the workers, he demanded only 48 hours of work in a week and increase in their allowance. Sri Aurobindo called him the bravest messiah of nationalism.