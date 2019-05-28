BIMSTEC gets invited to PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in

India has invited leaders of the BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation grouping to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. The event will take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 pm on May 70.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a sattement: "The Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC member states for the swearing-in ceremony. This is in line with the government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

BIMSTEC members include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

PM Modi had participated in the fourth BIMSTEC summit in Kathmandu last year. India had also called BIMSTEC leaders for a retreat in Goa in 2016 when India hosted the BRICS summit.

India's focus has been BIMSTEC since the cancellation of SAARC summit in 2016.