Bill to amend the Arms Act passed in Lok Sabha

The Bill seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition.

Amid objections by the members of opposition parties, the Lower House of the Parliament on Monday passed the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was replying to the opposing MPs on the Bill, moved an official amendment to The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes provision that a person can keep two licenced weapons. He also informed that the punishment for making illegal weapons has been increased.

The Bill provides seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of police personnel, he said.

During the debate, Congress leader Praneet Kaur said that the number of arms needs to be increased to three. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant asked if gun owners who have licenses have been convicted of serious crimes.

Responding to the opposition, Shah said that "it is very necessary to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and maintaining law and order in any country."

He also assured that sportspersons will not be affected with the provision of the act.