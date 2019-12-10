Bill to amend Arms Act passed by both Houses of Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition.

The Bill was already passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was replying to the opposing MPs on the Bill, moved an official amendment to The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes provision that a person can keep two licenced weapons. He also informed that the punishment for making illegal weapons has been increased.

Responding to the opposition, Shah had said that "it is very necessary to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and maintaining law and order in any country."

The Bill provides seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of police personnel.