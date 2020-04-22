Bill Gates writes to PM Modi, lauds govt's 'proactive measures' in dealing with COVID-19

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the coronavirus crisis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commended government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the philanthropist billionaire said he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the "Aarogya Setu" app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation," Gates said in the letter, according to officials.

"Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," Gates added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 which was later extended to May 3.

India has so far reported 20,471 cases of novel coronavirus infections out of which 652 people have lost their lives while 3,960 have treated and discharged.