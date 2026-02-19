Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'princess'; See pic
Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates' withdrawal
Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote address, Gates Foundation confirms; here's why
Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board
Pune Stampede: 20 injured as devotees slip at stares in Shivneri Fort
AI Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs, VVIP movement to affect key routes; Check timings and roads to avoid
Was Pakistan hockey team forced to clean kitchen, wash dishes for unpaid hotel bills? Details here
Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here
US, Israel preparing for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy breaks silence on Geneva meeting with US, Russia: ‘Cannot say results are sufficient'
INDIA
Bill Gates will skip his keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 amid controversy over his name appearing in the Epstein files.
Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation confirmed on Thursday, amid controversy surrounding his name appearing in the recently released Epstein files.
The foundation said that Ankur Vora, president of its Africa and India offices, will represent the organisation at the summit in New Delhi and deliver a speech on its behalf. 'After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,' the foundation said in a post on X. It emphasised that its commitment to advancing health and development initiatives in India remains unchanged.
Gates’ name briefly disappeared from the summit’s list of key participants on Tuesday, with multiple sources saying that the Indian government preferred to avoid any distraction from the summit’s agenda, particularly in light of concerns for Epstein survivors. However, his name had reappeared on the program the previous evening. Officials reportedly want attention to remain on AI deliberations rather than the controversy surrounding individual participants.
The India AI Impact Summit, which began on Monday, is the fourth annual international gathering on artificial intelligence, following editions in the UK (2023), South Korea (2024) and France (2025). This year’s event is the largest to date, bringing together leaders from more than 20 countries, over 500 global AI experts, and around 100 CEOs and founders.
The controversy stems from Gates’ mention in the tranche of Epstein documents released last month by the US Justice Department. One draft email among the files alleged Gates was involved in extramarital affairs facilitated by Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has publicly expressed regret for his interactions with Epstein, saying he 'regrets every minute' spent with him and apologised for it. He clarified that he never visited Epstein’s Caribbean island or engaged in inappropriate activities.
A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said the documents reflect Epstein’s attempts to entrap and defame Gates, adding, 'Someone’s name in the Epstein files does not imply any wrongdoing.' Gates has maintained that his meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014 were focused on global health funding, which ultimately yielded no results.
By stepping back from the keynote, Gates and the summit organisers aim to keep the spotlight on artificial intelligence discussions, ensuring that the focus remains on the summit’s goals of advancing international AI collaboration and policy dialogue.