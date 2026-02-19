FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote address, Gates Foundation confirms; here's why

Bill Gates will skip his keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 amid controversy over his name appearing in the Epstein files.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation confirmed on Thursday, amid controversy surrounding his name appearing in the recently released Epstein files.

The foundation said that Ankur Vora, president of its Africa and India offices, will represent the organisation at the summit in New Delhi and deliver a speech on its behalf. 'After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,' the foundation said in a post on X. It emphasised that its commitment to advancing health and development initiatives in India remains unchanged.

Summit Participation and Government Stance

Gates’ name briefly disappeared from the summit’s list of key participants on Tuesday, with multiple sources saying that the Indian government preferred to avoid any distraction from the summit’s agenda, particularly in light of concerns for Epstein survivors. However, his name had reappeared on the program the previous evening. Officials reportedly want attention to remain on AI deliberations rather than the controversy surrounding individual participants.

The India AI Impact Summit, which began on Monday, is the fourth annual international gathering on artificial intelligence, following editions in the UK (2023), South Korea (2024) and France (2025). This year’s event is the largest to date, bringing together leaders from more than 20 countries, over 500 global AI experts, and around 100 CEOs and founders.

Bill Gates and Epstein Files

The controversy stems from Gates’ mention in the tranche of Epstein documents released last month by the US Justice Department. One draft email among the files alleged Gates was involved in extramarital affairs facilitated by Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has publicly expressed regret for his interactions with Epstein, saying he 'regrets every minute' spent with him and apologised for it. He clarified that he never visited Epstein’s Caribbean island or engaged in inappropriate activities.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said the documents reflect Epstein’s attempts to entrap and defame Gates, adding, 'Someone’s name in the Epstein files does not imply any wrongdoing.' Gates has maintained that his meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014 were focused on global health funding, which ultimately yielded no results.

By stepping back from the keynote, Gates and the summit organisers aim to keep the spotlight on artificial intelligence discussions, ensuring that the focus remains on the summit’s goals of advancing international AI collaboration and policy dialogue.

