Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?

From IIT graduates shaping Bill Gates' Microsoft to Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B fee, here’s how Indian engineers face fresh challenges in the US tech industry.
Though President Donald Trump has increased the fee for H-1B visa from $1,500 to $100,000, thinking that it would force the US tech companies to hire local professionals, Microsoft founder Bill Gates thought something else. He hired Indian professionals instead. He later said that these engineers helped him transform the company and make what is now known as Microsoft. A snippet of the video has gone viral. It is a part of the speech the Microsoft boss delivered at IIT Delhi in February 2024.
Recalling the events of the 1980s, Bill Gates told the crowd of engineering students at the IIT that these were the initial days when Microsoft was still a young company with only a few hundred workers. He was mulling the idea of hiring some talented and top-grade engineers when someone advised him to go to India and hire engineers from the IITs. Bill Gates said that he hired about 15 engineers and it was a phenomenal thing. He said that it was a controversial decision as the media criticised it as "brain drain".
https://youtube.com/shorts/wkpC5bQs-iE?si=SYmzrIftmdYik9wD
Bill Gates added that the decision to hire Indian engineers proved to be fruitful and transformative. These engineers helped him transform Microsoft and strengthen its technical foundation. He said that these engineers went on to become the leaders of the technology industry. He also said that those IIT graduates shaped the modern digital world.
Bill Gates' speech delivered at the IIT, Delhi, last year, has gained importance and fresh relevance after the Trump administration increased the H1-B visa fee to $100,000, making it almost impossible for the US firms to hire engineers and other professionals from outside. The decision will hit the Indian professionals the hardest, as about 71 per cent of the H1-B visa applications last year belonged to Indians.
The Trump administration's decision will hit the Indian engineers who study at US universities, hoping to get an entry-level job. Their salary ranges from $66,000 to $70,000 per annum on average and it will be impossible for them or their employers to cough up $100,000. Bill Gates will not hire fresh Indian engineers now.
Q1: How did Bill Gates hire Indian engineers?
Ans: Recalling the events of the 1980s, Bill Gates told the crowd of engineering students at the IIT that these were the initial days when Microsoft was still a young company with only a few hundred workers. He was mulling the idea of hiring some talented and top-grade engineers when someone advised him to go to India and hire engineers from the IITs. Bill Gates said that he hired about 15 engineers and it was a phenomenal thing.
Q2: What did IIT engineers do at Microsoft?
Ans: Bill Gates said that the decision to hire Indian engineers proved to be fruitful and transformative. These engineers helped him transform Microsoft and strengthen its technical foundation. He said that these engineers went on to become the leaders of the technology industry. He also said that those IIT graduates shaped the modern digital world.
