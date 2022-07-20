Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for achieving major Covid-19 vaccine milestone, administering 200 crore doses

Bill Gates and PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was congratulated by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for achieving the feat of administering over 200 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country, making it one of the largest mass immunization movements across the world.

Gates took to Twitter and lauded the efforts made by PM Modi to battle the Covid-19 pandemic across India, and also expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the government for mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Microsoft co-founder tweeted on Wednesday, “Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19.”

India has achieved the feat of administering over 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses just a year after the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drive was launched in the country. India hit the major milestone of administering a large number of vaccine doses on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed this major milestone in India, saying that the country has “created history again.” Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he was “proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled.”

PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site, “India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.”

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded a total of 200.33 crores.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against coronavirus.

