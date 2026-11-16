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Bilkis Bano rape case: Supreme Court suspends life sentences of two convicts, grants bail

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Gujarat Riots 2002: Supreme Court suspends life sentence of 2 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case, grants bail

The Supreme Court has granted conditional bail to Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya, two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, noting that they have spent more than 17 years in prison and that one of them has a severe physical disability.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Gujarat Riots 2002: Supreme Court suspends life sentence of 2 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case, grants bail
The court took note of the fact that both men had spent more than 17 years in prison. (Credit: Twitter)
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The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them conditional bail.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on pleas filed by Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, who had challenged the Bombay High Court's 2017 decision upholding their convictions and sentences.

The court took note of the fact that both men had spent more than 17 years in prison. It also considered the severe physical disability of one of the convicts while deciding to grant them interim relief.

Court says several issues remain to be decided

The bench observed that the appeals raised questions of both fact and law that would need to be examined.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the Supreme Court said as it granted the two interim relief.

The court directed that the two men be released on bail subject to the terms and conditions set by the trial court.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing one of the convicts also argued that his client had not been named in the initial FIR registered in the case.

Two of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case

Joshi and Modhiya are among the 11 men convicted in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Gujarat government had granted all 11 convicts premature release in August 2022. The decision attracted widespread criticism and was challenged before the Supreme Court.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court cancelled the remission orders, ruling that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to grant the convicts early release. It directed all 11 men to surrender and return to prison.

What happened to Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots?

Bilkis Bano was pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also murdered during the attack.

The case became one of the most widely discussed criminal cases arising from the riots. The latest Supreme Court order provides interim relief to two of the 11 convicts while their appeals against their convictions and life sentences remain pending.

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