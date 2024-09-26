Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Want to time travel? Here's how Google can help you revisit Earth 80 years ago

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Bilkis Bano case: SC rejects Gujarat govt's plea seeking review of verdict over certain observations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

Meet man, who co-founded Rs 6488 crore company, worked in Bollywood, now earned Rs 920 crore in one go after...

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Mohan Babu robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash from his Hyderabad home, police arrests domestic help

Mohan Babu robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash from his Hyderabad home, police arrests domestic help

HomeIndia

India

Bilkis Bano case: SC rejects Gujarat govt's plea seeking review of verdict over certain observations

In 2008, 11 men were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, but they were released on August 15, 2022, under the Gujarat government's remission policy.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

Bilkis Bano case: SC rejects Gujarat govt's plea seeking review of verdict over certain observations
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Gujarat government's request for a review of its earlier ruling that revoked the remission granted to 11 individuals convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Gujarat government approached the Supreme Court in response to certain remarks made about the state in the January 8 ruling. “Having carefully gone through the Review Petitions, the order under challenge and the papers annexed therewith, we are satisfied that there is no error apparent on the face of the record or any merit in the Review Petitions, warranting reconsideration of the order impugned. The Review Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” stated a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The Gujarat government contended that the Supreme Court made an “error apparent on the face of the record” by declaring the state guilty of “usurpation of power” and “abuse of discretion” for adhering to an order from another bench of the top court. The government claimed this mistake was clear based on three primary reasons.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while escaping the 2002 Gujarat riots that erupted after the Godhra train burning. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the attack.

In 2008, 11 men were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, but they were released on August 15, 2022, under the Gujarat government's remission policy.

On January 8, 2024, the Supreme Court determined that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to grant remission, which could only be executed by the Maharashtra government, where the trial occurred. The Court annulled the remission and instructed the convicts to surrender.

The top court remarked that the convicts were “erroneously” freed in “violation of the law.” It also emphasized that the court must serve as a beacon in upholding the rule of law, or it could lead to “a dangerous state of affairs in our democracy and democratic polity.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, never became superstar, Dharmendra once asked her to..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, never became superstar, Dharmendra once asked her to..

Paracetamol, Antacid, Pan D among 53 drugs to fail regulator's quality test

Paracetamol, Antacid, Pan D among 53 drugs to fail regulator's quality test

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster is now available on this OTT platform, but there's a twist

Watch: Bihar man performs risky push-ups on moving bike to film reel, police reacts to viral video

Watch: Bihar man performs risky push-ups on moving bike to film reel, police reacts to viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 60% discount on AC, 30% on Lenovo IdeaPad; check 5 best offers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement