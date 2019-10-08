'Bilateral issue, dialogue the way forward': Ahead of India-China informal summit, Beijing changes tune on Kashmir

Headlines

'Largest' Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled on Oct 14, know where

Saba Azad feels like s**t on receving hate due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan: 'I am not made of stone'

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application process for 2,000 vacancies ends today at bank.sbi/careers, check details

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo in trouble? Co-founder to exit Rs 6660 crore firm, know controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saba Azad feels like s**t on receving hate due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan: 'I am not made of stone'

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application process for 2,000 vacancies ends today at bank.sbi/careers, check details

DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in enchanted valleys of Kashmir

Benefits of drinking jaggery tea

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Saba Azad feels like s**t on receving hate due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan: 'I am not made of stone'

Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui says he was offered Indian citizenship but he rejected: 'Maine kaha nahi yaar'

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

HomeIndia

India

'Bilateral issue, dialogue the way forward': Ahead of India-China informal summit, Beijing changes tune on Kashmir

The first India-China informal summit took place in Wuhan in April, 2018.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 11:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the official announcement of second India-China informal summit that will take place in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu over the weekend, China on Tuesday said the ties between the twi countries have seen "sound momentum".

China has also suggested a dialogue as a "way forward" for India and Pakistan on Kashmir, indicating that it is a bilateral dispute.

"China and India are important neighbours to each other. Both are large developing countries as well as major emerging markets. Since the Wuhan Informal Summit last year, China-India relations have shown sound momentum of development," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

"The two sides have steadily advanced cooperation in various fields and properly manage differences and sensitive issues," he added.

Asked when the summit will be announced, Geng said, "Both sides are also in communication on the next stage of bilateral high-level exchanges. The two sides should jointly create a favourable atmosphere and environment for high-level exchanges. Any new information will be released in due course."

Both sides are expected to formally announce the dates of the second India-China informal summit simultaneously on Wednesday. The first India-China informal summit took place in Wuhan in April, 2018.

Interestingly on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said both India and Pakistan must "strengthen dialogue", this even as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in China and held talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. 

India has always maintained that New Delhi and Islamabad have to bilaterally resolve all matter which is in accordance with Shimla and Lahore agreements.

China, along with Pakistan has been very vocal at the international stage on Kashmir since New Delhi revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement of the second informal summit will come while Pak PM is in China.

Meanwhile, Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong in a series of tweets highlighted how China's imports from India have increased by 5%.

The trade deficit has been a major issue for India and New Delhi has many times asked the country to open its market for Indian goods, especially pharma sector. Other than trade, both sides will be discussing all issues with each other.

During last year's Wuhan informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinse President Xi Jinping gave strategic guidance to forces of both the countries so that there would not be a repetition of Doklam crisis. 

Other key outcomes of the Wuhan summit was the establishment of the India-China High-Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges (HLM). The second meet of the mechanism happened earlier this year during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's China visit. Both sides also decided to jointly train Afghan diplomats, the first batch was trained last year, the next one is expected to begin very soon this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui says he was offered Indian citizenship but he rejected: 'Maine kaha nahi yaar'

Meet DU alumnus, who heads Ratan Tata's real estate company as MD, CEO

Breakdown of Bihar caste survey results: How data can mould political landscape for Nitish Kumar's government

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE