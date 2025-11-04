Bilaspur Train Accident: What led to train collision? Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh to deceased families

The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident has risen to eight, while several other people were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal said that the accident was of a serious nature, with several people trapped and many critically injured."A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," he said.

Injured passengers are receiving immediate medical attention. The South East Central Railway issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families and passengers in view of the train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.



What led to Bilaspur train accident?

The accident happened when a MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 16:00 hours. Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train collided with the first bogie of a goods train near Bilaspur."The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," DC Agrawal said.



Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside."A MEMU train and a goods train collided, resulting in some people being injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside," IG Shukla told ANI.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.

Railways announced ex gratia compensation

The Railway Administration has announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those grievously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries after four people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Officials said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU train coach rammed into a stationary goods train.

The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures.



(With inputs from ANI)