Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

A horrific train accident occurred in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, when a Korba passenger train collided head-on with a goods train near the Lalkhdan station. The accident caused multiple coaches to derail, resulting in six fatalities and several injuries. Rescue teams and railway officials are on the scene, working to clear the tracks and restore operations. Following the accident, the train services on the Bilaspur-Katni route have been halted, with several trains cancelled or diverted due to the accident.

