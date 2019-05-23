Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Arun Sao emerged victorious

The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

Bilas Lok Sabha Elections results:

BJP's Arun Sao won the seat, securing a total of 52.4% of the vote share, defeating Congress' Atal Shrivastav with a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Arun Saw who was facing Atal Shrivastav of the Congress. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

Election Results 2019

Constituency profile

The Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Bilaspur and Mungeli.

The seat is a BJP stronghold and has been held by the party since 1996. While the constituency was reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes from 1980 to 2004, it was made an unreserved seat following delimitation exercise in 2008. Dilip Singh Judeo of the BJP won from here in 2009 elections but he passed away in 2013. In the next election in 2014, Lakhan Lal Sahu won from here by defeating Karuna Shukla of the Congress with a margin of 1.76 lakh votes.

However, Sahu has not been fielded by the BJP this time as the party decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state.

Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Mungeli and Lormi in Mungeli district and Kota, Takhatpur, Bilha, Bilaspur, Beltara and Masturi (SC) assembly constituencies in Bilaspur district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.