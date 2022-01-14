Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap: Survivors recount their horror stories

Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. Here we bring before you a first hand information of what happened on the fateful day, as survivors recount their horror stories.

"A heavy jerk followed a loud sound, I fell from my berth and everything went blank," recounts one survivor. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had jumped the rails and some of them had overturned near Domohani. The train mishap occurred at around 5 pm in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

"It was around 5 pm, I was speaking to my wife over the phone. All of a sudden, I heard a loud sound and there was a heavy jerk. I was thrown away from my berth and went blank. Later, when I regained consciousness, I was being taken inside an ambulance," Sanjoy, a survivor was quoted as saying.

Six people have died and 45 passengers injured in this unfortunate incident. "We recovered three bodies from the accident site while two people died in the hospital," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu earlier said.

Scenes of desperate survivors searching for their near and dear ones who were with them inside the train followed. "My mother and I were having tea, when all of a sudden there was a sound followed by a severe shock and luggage kept on upper berths tumbled all around. The locals later rescued me, but I am yet to locate my mother. I don't know what happened to her," said another injured person.

Manohar Pal was with his friends at a nearby tea stall when they heard a loud sound. They rushed to the spot and were among the first people to help in rescue operations. "We initially thought it was some sort of a blast. But as we rushed towards the source of the sound, we saw train coaches mangled with each other. We heard people screaming from the derailed coaches. We immediately tried to pull them out," he said.