Bijapur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: BJP's Ramesh Jigajinagi blasts his way to victory over JDS

Bijapur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: This contest didn't take long. The result was announced around 4 pm, with BJP's Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa retaining his seat with a margin of 2.58 lakh votes. JDS's Sunita Chavan trailed him from the word go. Chandappa had won by about 70,000 votes in 2014.

Bijapur voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019. BJP's Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa and JD(S) Sunitha Chavan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The seat has been reserved for candidates representing the Scheduled Caste community. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

Bijapur Lok Sabha constituencies profile

Once a bastion of the Congress party, which has won 9 out of the 16 Lok Sabha elections held in Bijapur, now has been overtaken by the BJP as in the past three parliamentary polls, its the BJP candidates who have registered the victory. In 2019, the competition is stiff between the two grand parties but riding on the Modi wave, BJO is having the edge.

Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Ramesh Jigajinagi Chandappa

JD(S): Sunitha Chavan

Bijapur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Ramesh Jigajinagi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Prakash Rathod (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Ramesh Jigajinagi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Prakash Kubasing Rathod (Congress)

2004:

Winning candidate: R Basanagouda Patil (BJP)

Losing candidate: Basanagouda Somanagouda Patil (Managuli) (Congress)

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future. As part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the Congress is contesting on 20 and JDS on 8 out of 28 total Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52%

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and 1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka.

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase.

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%.

List of 14 Karnataka constituencies where polling will be held in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2019

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in 7 phases.