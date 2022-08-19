'Kejriwal scared of Sisodia's popularity, may have informed CBI': BJP's big claim as CBI raids Manish Sisodia

File Photo

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that party president Arvind Kejriwal may have tipped off the CBI about alleged corruption by his deputy Manish Sisodia in relation to Delhi's new tax policy.

CBI officials searched Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house on Friday morning as part of their investigation into the excise policy matter. As the AAP said, the raids became a significant flashpoint because the agency was acting on directives "from above."

BJP MP Pravesh Verma denied the AAP's claim of political vendetta, saying, "It is possible that Arvind Kejriwal is the CBI informer and is the one offering the inside information."

Verma went on to say that Kejriwal may have been intimidated by the growing popularity of Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain and wanted them out of his way. He also claimed that the AAP convenor would be imprisoned soon.

“Sisodia, Jain can't go to toilet without Kejriwal's permission. Now, Satyendar Jain is in jail for three months, there are so many corruption allegations against Manish Sisodia. How long can Kejriwal remain free himself?”, the BJP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has come out in support of Manish Sisodia in the wake of the CBI raids at his residence.

"This isn't the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now", Kejriwal said.

"CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won't stop", he added.

The searches at Manish Sisodia's home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations took place after the CBI filed a FIR alleging irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was released in November of last year.

