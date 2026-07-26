FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bihar:Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest violence

Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army

CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army: VP Malik

Iran War Widens: Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack

Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Bihar:Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest violence

RJD chief Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested late Saturday night and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. Patna police alleged he provoked NEET protest violence that injured cops and damaged property.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

Bihar:Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest violence
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, police said on Sunday. Police alleged that his presence and actions led to the escalation of NEET paper leak-related protests in Patna, resulting in property damage.

At around 12:15 am (Sunday) Patna police brought Tej Pratap from the Naubatpur police station and produced him before the residence of a judicial Magistrate at Chhaju Bagh in Patna from where the JM sent him to Beur central jail. Yadav heads Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) party, formed in 2025. This is the first time the 38-year-old elder Yadav scion has been jailed in his political career spanning over a decade.

Led protest at Gandhi Maidan, then detained

Earlier on Saturday, Yadav was detained after participating in the Bihar strike-related demonstrations in Patna, called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other left organisations. The JJD chief was seen leading a demonstration at Ram Ghulam Chowk near Gandhi Maidan where he had also purportedly climbed onto the statue near gate number 10 of the Gandhi Maidan with a tricolour in his hand.  

He was later detained by the police at the Gandhi Maidan police station, according to a police officer. "I am with the students and ready to die for their rights," he had said. Later, he was released a few hours later. An FIR was subsequently registered against the JJD chief at Gandhi Maidan Police Station, police said.

Charges of rioting, provocation

Hours after Yadav's detention and release, the Patna police arrested Yadav late evening after tracing him to a prominent Mall in central Patna. Police picked up Yadav from the mall and took him to the Naubatpur police station. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the former Bihar minister and JJD chief, Yadav had been arrested on charges of rioting and accused of provoking demonstrators.  

During the protests many policemen were injured in clashes and stone-pelting in Patna on Saturday. Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that Tej Pratap Yadav has been arrested on charges of rioting and accused of provoking demonstrators.

Tej Pratap Yadav's lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said a bail petition will be filed on Monday seeking his release. Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav's supporters accused the Patna police of withholding information about his whereabouts and failing to disclose the charges under which he was being detained following his arrest.

Political angle: Support to Prashant Kishor

JJD workers alleged that Yadav was arrested by the Patna police as the state government had become jittery after the JJD chief took a decision to support Prashant Kishore, the Jan Suraaj Party founder and candidate from Bankipur seat in the by-election on Friday. On Saturday, the JJD chief also made a X post inviting Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to visit Bihar to help in 'dislodging the NDA government'.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar:Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest violence
Tej Pratap Yadav arrested, sent to 14-day judicial custody over NEET protest
Who is Anahat Singh? Meet India’s first World Junior Squash Champion who ended Egypt's 15-year reign to create history
Who is Anahat Singh? Meet India’s first World Junior Squash Champion
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Former Army Chief VP Malik says CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army
CDS, Atmanirbharta key to modern Indian Army: VP Malik
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers, says, 'Their valour will remain a source of national pride'
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers, expresses 'gratitude'
Iran War Widens: Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack
Houthis hit Saudi oil sites, Tehran blames Ukraine for Caspian attack
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement