Bihari delicacies like Litti-Chokha and Dahi-Chuda now available on Indian Railways trains

In a move that is sure to delight the people of Bihar, the Indian Railways has announced that it will be including popular Bihari dishes in the food menu of trains running from Danapur-Bihar. These dishes include Litti-Chokha, Dahi-Chuda, Makhana Kheer, and Maner's Laddu, which will be served for breakfast and dinner.

Bihari cuisine is known for its delicious and flavorful dishes, and the inclusion of these dishes on the railway menu is a welcome addition. Litti-Chokha, in particular, is a famous dish that is enjoyed by people all over the world. Made with roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced gram flour and served with mashed potatoes and roasted eggplant, it is a hearty and satisfying meal.

Dahi-Chuda is another popular Bihari dish that will be included on the railway menu. It is a sweet and savory snack made with beaten rice and yogurt, and is often enjoyed as a light breakfast or evening snack. Makhana Kheer, a dessert made with puffed lotus seeds, milk, and sugar, is a delicious and creamy treat that is sure to be a hit with railway passengers.

Maner's Laddu is a famous sweet from Bihar that is made with a mixture of flour, sugar, and ghee. It is a delicious and satisfying dessert that is sure to be a hit with railway passengers.

The inclusion of Bihari cuisine on the railway menu is a great way to celebrate the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Bihar, and it is sure to be a hit with passengers. So the next time you are traveling on a train from Danapur-Bihar, be sure to try some of these delicious and flavorful dishes.