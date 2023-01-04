Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihari delicacies like Litti-Chokha and Dahi-Chuda now available on Indian Railways trains

Indian Railways adds popular Bihari dishes to food menu on Danapur-Bihar train.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Bihari delicacies like Litti-Chokha and Dahi-Chuda now available on Indian Railways trains
Bihari delicacies like Litti-Chokha and Dahi-Chuda now available on Indian Railways trains

In a move that is sure to delight the people of Bihar, the Indian Railways has announced that it will be including popular Bihari dishes in the food menu of trains running from Danapur-Bihar. These dishes include Litti-Chokha, Dahi-Chuda, Makhana Kheer, and Maner's Laddu, which will be served for breakfast and dinner.

Bihari cuisine is known for its delicious and flavorful dishes, and the inclusion of these dishes on the railway menu is a welcome addition. Litti-Chokha, in particular, is a famous dish that is enjoyed by people all over the world. Made with roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced gram flour and served with mashed potatoes and roasted eggplant, it is a hearty and satisfying meal.

Dahi-Chuda is another popular Bihari dish that will be included on the railway menu. It is a sweet and savory snack made with beaten rice and yogurt, and is often enjoyed as a light breakfast or evening snack. Makhana Kheer, a dessert made with puffed lotus seeds, milk, and sugar, is a delicious and creamy treat that is sure to be a hit with railway passengers.

Also read: Gurugram vs traffic: Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to be signal free, new underpasses at Southern Peripheral Road

Maner's Laddu is a famous sweet from Bihar that is made with a mixture of flour, sugar, and ghee. It is a delicious and satisfying dessert that is sure to be a hit with railway passengers.

The inclusion of Bihari cuisine on the railway menu is a great way to celebrate the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Bihar, and it is sure to be a hit with passengers. So the next time you are traveling on a train from Danapur-Bihar, be sure to try some of these delicious and flavorful dishes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.