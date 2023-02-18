Bihar: Woman goes to take Class 10 board exam in ambulance after giving birth to son in Banka

Spasms of labour could not shake the resolve of a young woman in Bihar who turned up in an ambulance to write her class 10 board exams, hours after giving birth to a child at a hospital. Rukmini Kumari (22), who studies at a government school in Banka district, has been the talk of the town since Wednesday when she delivered the baby in the morning and wrote her Science paper three hours later, refusing to take it easy as advised by doctors and family members.

"The incident proves that the government's emphasis on the education of women has found great resonance. Rukmini, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, has become an inspiration for all," District Education Officer Pawan Kumar told PTI.

Talking to reporters, Rukmini said, "There had been some discomfort since Tuesday when I had written my Maths paper. I was excited about the Science paper which was scheduled the next day. But, I had to be rushed to the hospital late in the night. At 6 am, my son was born."

Rukmini said she wants her son to study well and make a mark when he grows up. "So, I could not have been lax myself and served as a bad example." According to doctor Bhola Nath, who attended to the woman at the hospital, "We initially tried to persuade Rukmini that she skip the paper as the rigors of childbirth had taken a toll on her health. But she was adamant. So, we arranged an ambulance and deputed some paramedics to assist her in case of an emergency."

Betraying a mix of fatigue and pride, Rukmini said, "My science paper, too, went fine. I hope to score well." Doctor Bhola Nath said he was relieved that both the mother and the son were keeping well and Rukmini was able to pursue her ambition of a good education.

