Bihar waters down liquor law; first-time offence is now bailable, reduced sentence for repeated offenders

For those people who are caught drinking liquor for the first time in Bihar, the punishment is now bailable, the Times of India reported on Thursday.

According to the report, if the first-time offender pays bail of Rs 50,000, then s/he can be let off with a warning. However, if they fail to pay this amount, then the offender spends three months in jail, the report added.

Kishore said the amendments would also reduce the quantum of punishment has been reduced for second and third-time offenders. Such punishments will be between 2 to 5 years, the report added.

Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat department, Arun Kumar Singh said that at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a nod has been given for the proposed amendments to be tabled in the monsoon session of the state legislature scheduled later this month.

Once these amendments come into force, these will be applicable to new as well as pending cases. In other words, those arrested under the old, stringent law may also avail of the relief granted under the amendments, the Advocate General said.

Earlier, both the owner and the occupant of a property or vehicle from where liquor was seized were liable to be punished. The amendments propose shifting the onus primarily on the occupant, he said.

Ban on sale and consumption of liquor was introduced in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

Kumar had taken the radical step, which has cost the state exchequer about Rs 5,000 crore annually, in keeping with the promise he had made to women voters during the assembly polls of 2015.

The prohibition law has, however, been termed as draconian by opposition parties.

The Chief Minister himself has of late been admitting that there were complaints of misuse of its stringent provisions and assuring that suitable amendments would be brought in.

