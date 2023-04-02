Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bihar violence: All schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas

Bihar news: A total of 77 people have been arrested after the fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Bihar violence: All schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas
Bihar violence: All schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas (Photo: ANI)

Bihar violence: Days after violence erupted in Rohtas district's Sasaram during Ram Navami celebrations, all schools, both private and government, will remain closed till April 4. Apart from this, all coaching institutes will also remain shut.

So far, a total of 77 people have been arrested after the fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, said police officials on Sunday. The police officials further urged the citizens to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumours. 

"Strict action is being taken against the miscreants. All are requested to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Nalanda Police on recent violence in Biharsharif.

Earlier in the day, the Superintendent of Police, Biharsharif, Ashok Mishra, informed that the mortal remains of a person, who died during the violence, were sent for post-mortem. 

"A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now, 8 FIRs have been registered and additional forces have been deployed," he said.

READ | Bihar violence: Hindus fleeing from homes due to fear of Muslims in Sasaram? Truth behind rumour 

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda`s Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit. Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the incidents are not 'natural' and somebody might have done something 'unnatural deliberately' to disturb the law and order.

Denying any law and order problem in the state, the Chief Minister also remarked on Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s cancellation of his visit to Sasaram following the clashes, stating that it is the BJP`s decision.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes. The Chief Minister suspected an external hand behind the clashes stating that such incidents are not "natural" in Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI) 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.