Bihar violence: All schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas

Bihar violence: Days after violence erupted in Rohtas district's Sasaram during Ram Navami celebrations, all schools, both private and government, will remain closed till April 4. Apart from this, all coaching institutes will also remain shut.

So far, a total of 77 people have been arrested after the fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, said police officials on Sunday. The police officials further urged the citizens to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumours.

"Strict action is being taken against the miscreants. All are requested to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Nalanda Police on recent violence in Biharsharif.

Earlier in the day, the Superintendent of Police, Biharsharif, Ashok Mishra, informed that the mortal remains of a person, who died during the violence, were sent for post-mortem.

"A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now, 8 FIRs have been registered and additional forces have been deployed," he said.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda`s Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit. Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the incidents are not 'natural' and somebody might have done something 'unnatural deliberately' to disturb the law and order.

Denying any law and order problem in the state, the Chief Minister also remarked on Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s cancellation of his visit to Sasaram following the clashes, stating that it is the BJP`s decision.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes. The Chief Minister suspected an external hand behind the clashes stating that such incidents are not "natural" in Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI)