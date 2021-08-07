Headlines

Bihar Unlock-5: Educational institutes, shopping malls, cinema halls reopen from today - all guidelines here

Schools for Class 9-12 students across the state reopened from today with 50% attendance. DMs have the right to impose any restrictions if need be.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 02:36 PM IST

As coronavirus cases remain on a decline in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government is further relaxing the COVID restrictions in the state. Under the Unlock-5 guidelines which have been implemented from today, schools and coaching institutes that remained closed for several months reopened from today.

Along with this, cinema halls and shopping malls have also opened for the public. Public vehicles are been allowed to run with 100 percent capacity from today. Except for programs related to COVID-19 and government programs, the ban on private programs will continue for the time being. 

Apart from this, the District Magistrates of all the districts will have the right to take a decision of imposing any restrictions apart from this, if there is a need for any.

Schools and educational institutes

Schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students across the state have reopened from today with 50% attendance.

According to the new guidelines, only teachers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to teach in the classrooms.

All colleges, coaching centres and other institutions have also reopened from today with regular offline classes to be conducted.

Any institution giving coaching to children above Class 10 have also been permitted to reopen with 50% attendance.

Here too, it will be necessary for all teachers teaching in classrooms to be fully vaccinated

Apart from this, these institutions will have to provide complete information about themselves to the local police station.

Schools for Class 1 to Class 8 students across the state will open from August 16.

The school management will have to maintain a strict COVID-19 protocol.

The availability of sanitisers, hand wash, and masks will be necessary for the school for the safety of the children.

Only those school teachers who have been vaccinated will be able to take classes.

All the staff of the school who have been vaccinated will only be allowed to enter the premises.

Cinema halls and Shopping malls 

Cinema halls in Bihar have also opened from today with 50% seating capacity and will be allowed to open till 7 pm.

Shopping malls have also reopened from today, but permission has been given to open only on alternate days.

Now all the shops in the state will remain open till 7 pm but its owner and employees will have to be vaccinated.

The establishment has been allowed to open daily in addition to weekly closure.

Religious places to remain shut

The state government has decided to continue with the ban on religious places as before.

Till August 25, there will be a ban on worship or any other type of event at religious places.

