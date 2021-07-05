Bihar Unlock 4: Schools, colleges to reopen with 50% capacity - Check other guidelines here

The Bihar government on Monday announced major relaxations in the ongoing lockdown, in view of the dwindling COVID-19 case load. The government has decided that universities, schools and colleges will reopen with 50 per cent attendance. The new set of relaxations will remain effective for a month from July 7 till August 6.

The decision was taken during a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved.

Bihar CM said that after reviewing the corona situation, it has been decided to provide further relaxation in the state as the Unlock 3 comes to an end on July 6.

New guidelines issued by the Bihar government-

1. As part of the unlock drive, the chief minister has approved the reopening of schools for Class 11 and 12 students, with a cap of 50 percent attendance. Universities and other higher educational institutes would also be allowed to function at half their capacities.

2. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.

3. However schools for classes 1 to 10 and coaching institutes will remain closed and no exam will be conducted during the period.

4. All government and non-government offices can resume full-fledged operations with vaccinated employees in attendance. Government and private offices have so far been allowed to reopen and function with 50 percent staff.

5. Restaurants and eateries can be operated with 50 per cent seating capacity. Earlier, they were allowed to operate for only takeaway services. The government has said that standard operating procedure, guidelines and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour will be strictly followed.

The lockdown in state was clamped on May 5 and was extended four times, the last being on June 2, to contain a record rise in Covid-19 infections in the state.

The state on Sunday reported 109 new cases, with number of active cases at 1,435.