Bihar: Under-construction bridge in Kishanganj caves in, second such incident within a month; video surfaces

Bihar: An official said a five-member team of experts has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Bihar: Under-construction bridge in Kishanganj caves in, second such incident within a month; video surfaces
Bihar: Under-construction bridge in Kishanganj caves in, second such incident within a month; video surfaces (photo: ANI)

Another under-construction bridge in Bihar caved-in on Saturday. The incident took place in Kishanganj district where a pillar of the bridge over river Mechi collapsed, said Arvind Kumar, project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). 

This comes barely three weeks after an under-construction bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Khagaria district collasped earlier this month. A video of the bridge has also surfaced on social media. "The under-construction bridge on NH-327E would have linked Kishanganj and Katihar upon completion", the official said.

Claiming that nobody was injured in the accident, the official said a five-member team of experts has been constituted to investigate the cause. "Prima facie it seems to be an instance of human error during the piling process," the official said. Check out the video here:

 

On June 4, an under-construction bridge, which was supposed to connect Khagaria district with Bhagalpur, had collapsed. The incident, which claimed the life of a security guard, had evoked a huge outcry since despite an initial deadline of November 2019, it remained incomplete. The Bihar Engineering Services Association had expressed concern and stressed on the need for "structural audit" of all bridges, complete as well as under-construction, in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

