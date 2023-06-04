Search icon
Bihar: Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur, video surfaces

Bihar bridge collapse: No casualties reported till now. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Bihar: Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur, video surfaces (Photo: ANI)

Bihar news: An under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday evening. The incident took place at around 6 pm. No casualties have been reported till now after the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in the Ganga River. Locals present there captured the incident on their mobile phones. The video has now gone viral on social media. 

"The incident of under-construction bridge collapse happened at around 6 pm. No casualties reported till now. Local administration on the spot, we have asked for a report from 'Pul Nirman Nigam'," DDC Bhagalpur Kumar Anurag told to ANI. Check out the video here:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and has asked to identify those responsible for it. A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported.

