Bihar: Two female police officers thrash elderly school teacher in board daylight; DCW chief demands action

In a shocking video from Bihar's Kaimur, two female Bihar police officers can be seen beating an elderly school teacher.

A shocking incident involving an elderly man in Kaimur, Bihar, has come to light after the video of two female police officers beating him up surfaced on social media. In a shocking video from Bihar's Kaimur, two female Bihar police officers can be seen beating an elderly school teacher. Surprisingly, no one intervened to stop the police attack or help the elderly man despite the fact that the road was congested and people were passing by.

In the video, two female police officers can be seen thrashing a man in broad daylight on a public road while he tries to protect himself from their assaults. It is visible that the female police officers struck the elderly school teacher with a baton.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was tagged in a tweet by the head of the Delhi Women's Commission (DCW), Swati Maliwal, which included a demand for action against the police. The elderly teacher's bicycle falling in front of these officers was his fault, the post claimed.

Swati tweeted, "How these policemen are mercilessly beating an old man with a stick It is being told that Baba is a teacher in the school and his fault was that his bicycle fell in front of these madams. @YadavTejashwi , take action"

According to the Free Press Journal, the elderly man being beaten by these two female officers is named Pandey ji and has been a private school teacher in Kaimur for many years.