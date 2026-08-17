Bihar Tragedy: 7 killed, several injured in stampede at Lakhisarai's Ashokdham Temple amid heavy 'Sawan' rush

The stampede took place on Monday morning when a huge crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers and perform jalabhishek to Lord Shiva for the third Monday of the holy Shravan month.

At least seven devotees died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar on Monday. The incident occurred during the third Somwari of Sawan, the third Monday of the Shravan month.

The stampede took place on Monday morning at around 6.45 am when a huge crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers and perform jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month.

According to initial reports, around 50,000 devotees were present at the temple due to the heavy rush.

What exactly happened?

The Lakhisarai District Magistrate, (DM) Shailendra Kumar said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other."

The stampede caused panic and chaos inside the temple complex. All the injured are women, and several are said to be in critical condition.

Injured admitted to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital

All the injured have been taken to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital for treatment. After the incident, administrative officials along with health department teams reached the site and started rescue and medical operations.

Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and have put measures in place to manage the crowd and maintain order at the temple.