Bihar to get India's first sleeper Vande Bharat train before Durga Puja celebration? Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says...

The BJP-led central government is reportedly planning to launch the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, connecting Delhi and Patna, in a bid to enhance travel convenience for passengers. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to improve the living standards of people in Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

Features of the Vande Bharat sleeper train

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train boasts modern features that prioritize passenger comfort and safety. Each coach is equipped with advanced amenities, including CCTV cameras, LED screens for information and entertainment, automatic doors with sensors, modern fire safety systems, and onboard announcement facilities. The interiors feature an aircraft-inspired design, providing passengers with a premium travel experience. The train is designed to reach speeds of up to 160-180 km/h, making it an attractive option for long-distance travel.

Travel time and route

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to cover the Patna-New Delhi distance in approximately 12 hours, significantly reducing travel time compared to existing trains. The route may include stops at Darbhanga or Sitamarhi in Bihar. According to sources, the train will be launched soon, but only after Dussehra, as the Railway Ministry is waiting for the second rake to be ready.

Ticket prices

The ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train are expected to be 10-15% higher than those of the Rajdhani Express. However, officials justify the price difference due to the shorter travel time and better amenities offered on the train. Compared to flights, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is a cheaper option while maintaining a high level of comfort for passengers traveling long distances.

Launch update

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently clarified that the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will indeed be launched soon, but only after Dussehra. According to union railway minister, the trial of the first rake of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been completed, and the train is currently stationed at the Shakur Basti coaching depot. The second rake is expected to be ready by the 15th of next month, after which both trains will be launched together. The minister emphasised that the second train is essential to ensure regular services, and the route will be finalized once the second train is ready