Bihar To Brink: Six men allegedly assault woman at tourist site of Mandar Hill; FIR lodged

The incident occurred on September 3 at the Mandar Hill tourist site in Bounsi, Banka. A video was received on SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha's WhatsApp on September 22. An FIR has been filed against six unidentified men for indecent behaviour.

A woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of young men at Bihar's Mandar Hill - a prominent tourist site in Banka - with police filing a case against 6 unidentified people.

A video of the incident, which took place on September 3, went viral recently. The clip reached the police on September 22 through the social media cell, following which the Bounsi police initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, the viral video was received on the WhatsApp number of Bounsi Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha, who visited the site to verify the location. A total of six men were allegedly involved in indecent behaviour with the woman.

Cops launched efforts to identify both the youths and the woman from the video and questioned villagers near Mandar Hill. Local shopkeepers indicated the men appeared to be young men, but could not clearly identify them.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the six unidentified accused. Police have included the viral video as crucial evidence.

Authorities said they will take further legal action once individuals are identified. The incident at a tourist site has raised questions over security arrangements.

Two other recent cases in Bihar

Recently, two other cases of harassment were reported from Bihar. Three people were arrested in Jamui after a video showing them harassing two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl, surfaced online.

On Thursday, another video showed a group of four men on motorcycles surrounding a girl and a boy and verbally and physically abusing them in Samastipur. The accused were subsequently arrested