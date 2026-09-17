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Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea

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Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea

Katihar tea seller Jawahar Bhagat served 76 free cups of tea to mark PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Sept 17, saying Modi's journey from tea seller to PM inspires him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea
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A tea seller in Katihar, Bihar, celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on September 17 by distributing 76 cups of free tea. Jawahar Bhagat, who operates a tea stall at Medical College More, honoured the occasion by serving customers and praying for PM Modi's long life and health.

Who is Jawahar Bhagat?

Jawahar Bhagat, a tea seller and admirer of Prime Minister Modi, finds inspiration in Modi's rise from humble beginnings to the premiership. Though not politically inclined, Bhagat prioritises the impact of government schemes on common people and the poor. He believes that various welfare initiatives from the central government have positively affected poor families, including his own.

A special demand for tea sellers

Bhagat expressed his admiration for PM Modi while making a demand for the government to establish a dedicated welfare scheme for tea sellers nationwide. He believes that such a scheme would enhance the livelihood of small vendors. Despite his request, Bhagat affirmed that his respect for the Prime Minister remains unchanged, indicating that his gesture stemmed purely from admiration.

Also read: Viral video: Shehnaaz Gill faces scary turbulence mid-air with brother Shehbaz, here's how she reacts

Anand Singh, a regular at Bhagat's tea stall, proposed a unique celebration for Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17. Having patronised the shop for two decades, he noted that Bhagat often praises Modi, who worked at a tea stall in his youth. In honour of the occasion, Bhagat served 76 cups of free tea, creating a local sensation in Katihar and contributing to national festivities.

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